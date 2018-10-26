Paris Saint-Germain eye Toni Kroos move

Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel ramped up his interest in Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos, according to Calciomercato as cited by Football Espana.

The Germany international has made more than 200 appearances for Los Blancos and has won one La Liga title and three Champions League during his time in the Spanish capital.

The 28-year-old playmaker has a contract at the Bernabeu until the end of the 2021-22 season, but his recent form for the club has been called into question in the early weeks of this campaign.

The report claims that PSG manager Tuchel has identified Kroos as a key target for the League 1 champions, and is keen to bring the midfielder to the French capital.

Kroos will be in action on Sunday afternoon when Real Madrid visit Barcelona for El Clasico.