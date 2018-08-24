QPR complete loan deal for Nahki Wells from Burnley

Queens Park Rangers have announced their second signing of the day after they have agreed a season-long loan deal for Burnley striker Nahki Wells.

The 28-year-old becomes the second signing at Loftus Road on Thursday, with Brighton & Hove Albion’s Tomer Hemed also completing a move to the London outfit.

Wells has struggled to hold down a first-team place for the Clarets after signing from Huddersfield Town 12 months ago and the attacker has welcomed the chance to get back to playing on a regular basis.

The Bermudian told the club’s official website: “It’s a challenge that excites me a lot. I have had the struggles of fighting to stay in the league as well as getting promoted.

“I like to think the club are getting someone who’s hungry, excited, who has experience at this level and knows what it takes to grind out a long, tough season.”

Steve McClaren’s side currently sit bottom of the Championship after losing all four of their fixtures in the second tier this campaign.