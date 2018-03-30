Real Madrid midfielder on Liverpool’s radar?

Liverpool have reportedly stepped up their interest in signing Dani Ceballos from Real Madrid this summer, according to the Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo.

The Reds are lining up a move to sign the 21-year-old Real Madrid starlet as manager Jurgen Klopp looks to strengthen his squad this summer.

The Spaniard has been limited to just nine appearances in the La Liga this term and he is thought to be keen on a move away from the Los Blancos in search of some more regular playing time.

The central midfielder is likely to be allowed to leave the Bernabéu Stadium this summer and that Liverpool and AS Roma are the clubs most likely to sign him.

The report adds, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has identified Ceballos as a top target for the Merseyside giants, who look set to lose Emre Can in the summer.