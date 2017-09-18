Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal pens new deal until 2022

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has committed his long-term future by singing a new deal with the European Champions keeping him at the Bernabeu until 2022.

The Spain international, who still has three years left on his contract but the La Liga champions have now tie down their defender for the next five years.

In a short statement, Madrid said: “Real Madrid C. F. and Dani Carvajal have agreed an extension to the player’s contract, binding him to the club until the 30th of June 2022. Tomorrow, Monday at 2:00pm CEST, Carvajal will appear in a press conference in the media room at the Santiago Bernabeu.”

The 25-year-old’s compatriot Isco signed a new five-year deal last week, with other key players are likely to follow the same in a couple of weeks.

Carvajal has won La Liga title, three Champions League, and one Copa del Rey during his four seasons with Los Blancos.