Report: Celtic defender Kieran Tierney on Arsenal radar

Arsenal have reportedly been monitoring Celtic teenager Kieran Tierney ahead of a potential summer swoop.

The Scotland international has impressed under Brendan Rodgers this season, having made 31 appearances in all competitions.

According to The Telegraph, Tierney’s performances have caught the eye of Arsenal, claiming that manager Arsene Wenger is not impressed by his current left-backs Kieran Gibbs and Nacho Monreal.

The 19-year-old left-back made his senior debut for the Hoops in 2014 after spending nine years in the Scottish club’s academy.

Tierney is unlikely to be available on the cheap as his contract runs until May 2021.

This summer’s transfer activity for the Gunners could change depending on the French manager, who is reportedly yet to make a decision over his future at the Emirates.