Report: Juventus, Man City and Tottenham Interested in Espanyol goalie Pau Lopez

Juventus are plotting a move for a former Tottenham Hotspur loanee and current Espanyol goalie Pau Lopez, as the Italian club look to beat fellow European clubs to the 23-year-old’s signature.

The goalkeeper spent last season on loan with Tottenham and despite making an impression at the club the 23-year-old failed to make a senior appearance for Mauricio Pochettino’s team – whose option to buy the goalkeeper for £6.2m expired in the summer.

The 23-year-old subsequently returned to La Liga club Espanyol this season, where he has continued to impress in his 18 appearances to date – attracting interest from Napoli, Sevilla, Real Betis and Villarreal.

According to Italian news outlet Tuttormercatoweb, the Old Lady’s are eager to step up interest in the goalkeeper as they look to take advantage of his expiring deal with Espanyol at the end of the summer as the report claims the Bianconeri could accelerate a move to secure the stopper this month, or open negotiations which would see him move to Turin in the summer.

However, in the race to sign Lopez, Juve will face keen competition from Manchester City are Premier League leaders are also considering a move for the Spaniard as reported by Spanish publication AS via Sport Witness.

The Premier League side’s partner side, Girona are to sign the shot-stopper which would mean Manchester City signing Lopez and loaning him straight back to the Spanish club.

With Spurs’ Michel Vorm contract’s coming to an end at the conclusion of the season, Tottenham could be tempted to join the race for Lopez on a permanent basis this time in the summer as he would be available on an affordable fee.

Manchester City have been making rounds in the Premier League with Brazilian shot-stopper Ederson Santana de Moraes, known simply as Ederson, the No. 1 choice between the sticks whilst also have Claudio Bravo as a backup. A move for another goalkeeper doesn't seem likely for the EPL league leaders.