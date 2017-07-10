Rooney to wear No.10 for Everton

Everton striker Wayne Rooney will wear the number 10 shirt for the Merseyside outfit next season, the Premier League side confirmed.

The England international, who joined the Toffees on Sunday afternoon from Manchester United, has signed a two-year contract at the club.

Rooney wore number ’10′ jersey during his almost entire career at the Old Trafford, and he will continue with that number at Goodison Park as Romelu Lukaku, who had previously worn that shirt, and the Belgian is ready to move in the opposite direction.

Rooney began his career with Everton in 2002, scoring 17 goals in 77 appearances for the Merseysiders before joining the Red Devils, where he notched 253 goals in 559 outings.

The striker is used to winning number of trophies with Manchester United and hopes to bring silverware to boyhood club too.