Southampton goalkeeper Stuart Taylor pens new deal until 2018

Southampton have announced that goalkeeper Stuart Taylor has put pen to a paper on a new one-year deal at St Mary’s Stadium.

The 36-year-old stopper joined the South Coast club last season to provide cover between the sticks and has now committed his future to the Saints until summer 2018.

The former Arsenal and Manchester City keeper told Southampton’s official website: “I’m obviously delighted to have signed for another year.

“It’s a great bunch of lads and a great group, and I’m looking forward to working again with a great goalkeeper coach and a great squad of goalkeepers.”

Taylor is yet to feature for the Saints, and will be hoping to make his first Premier League appearance since 2007.