Swansea City confirm arrival of Wilfried Bony

Swansea City have announced the arrival of Wilfried Bony from Manchester City in a deal worth a reported £12m.

The 28-year-old rejoins the Swans on a two-year contract with the option of one more year on top of that.

The Ivory Coast international returns to the Liberty Stadium in just two-and-a-half-years after joining the City for £28million.

Bony has scored 10 goals in 46 appearances for the Citizens, but his first spell at the Liberty Stadium was much more prolific with 34 goals in 70 outings.

Bony is all set to make his second debut for the Swans against Newcastle United after the international break.