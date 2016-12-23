The Legacy of Football – From Father to Son

Zinedine Zidane could not be a prouder dad, after his eldest son Enzo Zidane scored a goal during his Real Madrid debut match. This was for the Copa Del Rey against third division Cultural Leonesa, and as expected Real Madrid got a crushing victory of 6-1 against their opponent in the second leg.

18 minutes after his dad sent him on the pitch, the 21-year-old grabbed his chance and found the back of the net with a right foot volley from the edge of the area. Using mostly second string teams for both the matches, Real quite easily advanced to the last 16 of the competition after they won the first leg 7-1 and 13-2 on aggregate. Enzo came in at half time, and he scored his debut goal in the 63rd minute. It’s good to note that another of the four sons of Zidane is a goalkeeper in the youth squads of Real Madrid.

The Zidane family was present during the match and it looks like they did not miss Enzo’s goal. It must have been a proud moment.

Making the most of his time in the senior Squad, Mariano Diaz scored a hat trick at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium. Zidane, as the coach of the team, gave some playing time to Casemiro and Pepe, who were recovering from injuries.

Even if one is injured, football can still be played. Want to know where? Only at Spin and Win! At Spin and Win, you can find the best football themed games. Indeed, when it comes to football, there is a lot of feelings, emotions and passion that is attached to this sports. Hearing the crowd roar, watching the goals live, feeling the tension in the stadium…these are little moments that football fans love. It’s your turn to experience this great feeling.

Try games like Golden Goal, Goal!, Football Star and Football Championship at Spin and Win to get a unique gaming experience. Along with the stadium feel, you will discover football themed symbols like soccer shoes, soccer balls, whistles, gloves and gems. Each slots game consists of different features like Progressive Jackpot, Wilds, Bonus rounds, Wilds, Rolling Reels, Striking Wilds, and Pick and Click. You can be the star yourself, on any of these games. You will not only be clicking on “Spin” as you might kick some potential winnings as well.

If you want to win any ways, the game Football Star, being a 243 ways to win game, might become your favourite. If you fancy paylines, you can just glide to Football Championship Cup, Goal! or Golden Goal. At Spinandwin.com, you can experience the best online slots games.

Ready to score some goal winnings? Run to Spin and Win now, and kick some soccer balls.