Tiemoue Bakayoko joins AC Milan on loan

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has allegedly completed a season-long loan move to Serie A giants AC Milan, according to Sky Sports.

The 23-year-old only joined the Blues from Monaco for £40 million last summer, but he struggled to cement his place at the west London club and his performances often drew criticism despite 43 appearances in his first season at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has a plenty of options in central midfield and the Frenchman has faced intense competition for his regular place following the arrivals of Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic.

BREAKING: Chelsea's Tiemoue Bakayoko signs for AC Milan on loan with option to buy for £35.6m, says Sky in Italy pic.twitter.com/xSzFEuJffQ — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 12, 2018

However, official confirmation has not yet arrived from either club, but Sky in Italy is claiming that Bakayoko signs for Milan on loan with an option to buy for £35.6m.

The San Siro outfit have had an interesting summer following the acquisition of Mattia Caldara and Gonzalo Higuain, Nikola Kalinic, Pepe Reina and Alen Halilovic.