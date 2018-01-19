Tottenham bidding to pile more misery on Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur head to Southampton on Sunday aiming to boost their hopes of securing a top four finish this season.

Spurs are currently fifth in the table, three points behind Liverpool and Chelsea with 15 Premier League games remaining.

Southampton are priced at 9/2 to win the game, with Spurs on offer at 8/13. The draw is available at 3/1.

Spurs’ midfielder Harry Winks has been sidelined for the rest of month with an ankle injury, while full-back Danny Rose is still out with a knee problem.

Saints’ boss Mauricio Pellegrino has no new injury concerns, with Maya Yoshida and Charlie Austin both ruled out for the foreseeable future.

Spurs head into the match having won four and drawn one of their last five league games, while Southampton are winless in their last ten matches.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side triumphed 4-1 at St Mary’s last season and they can be backed at 25/1 to match that scoreline this weekend.

Spurs beat Southampton 5-2 at Wembley on Boxing Day, with striker Harry Kane bagging a hat-trick. The prolific England star is around 16/1 to notch another treble on Sunday.

Heung-Min Son has been in excellent form in recent weeks, scoring three goals in his last four league games, and he could be worth an interest at 15/8 to add to his tally against Southampton.

Spurs haven’t lost at Southampton since a 1-0 defeat back in 2005. The home side are priced at 14/1 to repeat the feat and that price will entice punters who believe they can pull off a surprise.

Their recent form has cracked up the pressure on Pellegrino, with the Argentinian now odds on to be the next Premier League manager to be sacked.

Saints blew a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 at Watford last weekend and they are currently just one place above the relegation zone.

James Ward-Prowse scored both goals at Vicarage Road and he is on offer at 9/2 to grab another this weekend.

Spurs have won 10 of their last 13 league meetings against Southampton and they look a solid bet to improve that record at St Mary’s.

Backing them in a win double with Manchester United to win at Burnley on Sunday is priced at just over 6/4 and that could pay dividends.