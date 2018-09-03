Tottenham Hotspur keen on signing £40m Dutchman in January

Tottenham Hotspur have allegedly earmarked Ajax prospect Frenkie De Jong as their top January transfer targets after the midfielder was linked to the Barcelona in the summer, according to The Express.

The Netherlands U21 international was closely linked with a move to the Camp Nou this summer, but the starlet decided to stay put after Ajax qualified for the UEFA Champions League.

However, if the Dutch outfit are knocked out of the elite competition by January, it is possible the Dutchman De Jong might rethink his situation, giving Tottenham Hotspur a chance to nip in ahead of the Catalans.

Spurs have a good relationship with Ajax when it comes to business, with Jan Vertonghen, Christian Eriksen and Davinson Sanchez all coming from the Dutch giants.