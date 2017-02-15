Tottenham reignite interest in Wilfried Zaha

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha at the end of the season, according to The Express.

Spurs failed £12m bid for the Ivory Coast international last summer, after the Eagles said the bid on offer was way below their valuation.

The former Manchester United man was keen to move to White Hart Lane, but after the bid was rejected, then Palace manager Alan Pardew convinced him to stay.

However reports suggested that Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino will make another move at the end of the season irrespective of whether or not Palace stay in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old midfielder is valued at £25m and only penned a five-and-a-half year deal in 2015.

Zaha is likely to leave Selhurst Park this summer, whether Palace stay in the league or not.