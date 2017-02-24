Twitter reacts as Leicester City confirm Claudio Ranieri departure
Leicester City have confirmed that manager Claudio Ranieri has been sacked, just nine months after the Italian steered the Foxes to the Premier League title.
The 65-year-old took charge of the Leicester in the summer of 2015 and he did the near impossible and took the club to Premier League glory last season.
The Foxes currently sitting in 17th position and dangerously just one point clear of the relegation zone.
Here’s how Twitter reacts to Ranieri’s departure:
Claudio Ranieri? Sacked? Really? Dilly Ding Dilly Game’s Gone.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 23, 2017
Claudio Ranieri sacked by Leicester City. What a sad end to one of THE greatest football stories.
— Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) February 23, 2017