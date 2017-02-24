Twitter reacts as Leicester City confirm Claudio Ranieri departure

Leicester City have confirmed that manager Claudio Ranieri has been sacked, just nine months after the Italian steered the Foxes to the Premier League title.

The 65-year-old took charge of the Leicester in the summer of 2015 and he did the near impossible and took the club to Premier League glory last season.

The Foxes currently sitting in 17th position and dangerously just one point clear of the relegation zone.

Here’s how Twitter reacts to Ranieri’s departure:

Claudio Ranieri? Sacked? Really? Dilly Ding Dilly Game’s Gone. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 23, 2017

After all that Claudio Ranieri has done for Leicester City, to sack him now is inexplicable, unforgivable and gut-wrenchingly sad. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 23, 2017

surely Leicester should be building a statue of Ranieri rather than sacking him – or am I just old fashioned? — Tim Vickery (@Tim_Vickery) February 23, 2017

Gutted it’s come down to this but I can’t help but feel it’s the right call. He’d lost the players a long time ago, and we’re sinking fast. — Joe Brewin (@JoeBrewinFFT) February 23, 2017

Grazie Claudio. In x years time I won’t remember what happened this season but I’ll always remember your champions. — Amy Lawrence (@amylawrence71) February 23, 2017

Ranieri sacking is madness! What is happening to the game — CS (@connor_stobbs) February 23, 2017

Claudio Ranieri sacked by Leicester City. What a sad end to one of THE greatest football stories. — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) February 23, 2017

Winning the Premier League the ” New Poisoned Chalice “ Conte sacked next season!! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) February 23, 2017

I promise you if Claudio Ranieri didn’t win the title last season he’d still have a job… — Ismaeel Fredericks (@bubbles222z) February 23, 2017

On Claudio Ranieri: He delivered one of the greatest sporting achievements ever. He deserved until the end of this season. Simple. #LCFC — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) February 23, 2017

Claudio Ranieri sacked????

Most disgraceful decision in the history of football. pic.twitter.com/DLtmW9U4AN — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 23, 2017

Wayne Shaw sacked for eating a pie.

Claudio Ranieri sacked for winning the Premier League.

This is the week football ate itself. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 23, 2017

Feb 7th 2017.

‘The club want to make clear it’s unwavering support for Claudio Ranieri’. Feb 23rd 2017.

Leicester sack Claudio Ranieri — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) February 23, 2017

No matter however much of a fairytale last season was I do feel that Ranieri should be doing better than 17th with a title winning side — Will (@WillyWhitby) February 23, 2017

Claudio Ranieri. Thank you for making the impossible dream come true. Never did I think Leicester City would win the premier league. — Bert – Champions (@BertLcfc) February 23, 2017

Ranieri did the impossible and will be remembered but modern football is brutal and cruel. Not many stand by you when you are down and low. — The United Link (@TheUnitedLink) February 23, 2017

Claudio Ranieri sacked! This is all that is wrong with modern football. Does the impossible and sacked within a year! Absolute disgrace! — Stef Jackson (@stefanjackson) February 23, 2017

Very sad to hear about Ranieri sacking. Responsible for the greatest footballing achievement I’ve lived through, & probably always will be. — Tom Nightingale (@tdnightingale) February 23, 2017