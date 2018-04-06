West Ham United plot summer move for Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli

West Ham United have reportedly stepped up their interest in a summer move for Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli, according to The Sun.

United boss David Moyes watched the 25-year-old stopper in action during Fulham’s 2-0 win against Leeds United on Tuesday evening at Craven Cottage.

Bettinelli and the Cottagers have been in strong form during the ongoing season, but Moyes is said to be ready to offer the goalkeeper Premier League football if the Lilywhites fail to win promotion.

The Hammers will be in search of a new stopper at the end of the season, with Joe Hart’s loan deal is set to expire and Adrian’s long-term future remains uncertain.

Bettinelli has been in excellent form for Fulham’s push for promotion to the Premier League.