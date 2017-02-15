Who will finish in the top four in Premier League?

This Premier League season is nearing its end. Chelsea seems destined for winning the title, since they currently have eight points more than their biggest competitors Manchester City. However, the battle for the places that lead to Champions League will be fierce, since the point difference between second placed Manchester City and sixth placed Manchester United is only four points! There are 13 games to play, one third of the season, and that is a lot of matches. Make your Football Bets, anything can happen and we will take a look at their schedule and try to predict which team will be the best at the end of the season.

It seems that Manchester City holds the key of the season in their hands. In theory, they can even catch Chelsea, since they have to play against them one more time, but they will also face other top four candidates, such as Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal. They will play at home against Liverpool and Manchester United, while they will travel to London to play against Arsenal and Chelsea. However, they received a huge blow to their title hopes last weekend, since they probably lost young striker Gabriel Jesus until the end of the season.

Tottenham seemed like the only team that could put up a fight against Chelsea, but with only two victories in their last five league matches, it seems their title race is over. They will probably be happy with another top four finish and they don’t have many strong opponents until the end of the season. They will play only two matches against the teams from the top six, both at home, first against Arsenal and against Manchester United afterwards.

Arsenal never dropped out of top four positions in the end of Premier League season and they are the only club to achieve that. However, they will have a very tough schedule until the end of the season. Arsenal will host Manchester City and Manchester United, while they will visit Liverpool and Tottenham, so they only played two matches against Chelsea so far. In addition, they will host currently seventh placed Everton in the last round and they really have a tough task until the end of the season. Liverpool will host Arsenal and visit Manchester City in these four games, but they should have an easy finish, since in the last eight matches they will play against the teams mostly from the lower part of the table.

In the end, Manchester United have a hellish schedule until the end of the season. They will visit Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham, while they will host Chelsea. In addition, they have a match against Everton too!

When we look at the schedule, it is really hard to predict which teams will qualify for the Champions League, but it is clear that Manchester United and Arsenal will have the most difficulties to do so.