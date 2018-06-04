Who Will Win Golden Boot At The World Cup 2018

On the 14th of June, the Russia World Cups starts with the host nation taking on Saudi Arabia. The event which takes place only every four years is the trophy that every player in the world is desperate to win and to do so they will need their strikers to find the back of the net. There are lots of players who are in with a great chance of picking up the prestigious Golden Boot award. There are many huge betting promotions for this year’s competition and you can find more info here on the latest promos. In this article, I will go through the bookie’s favorites for the leading goalscorer.

#1 Lionel Messi – 10/1

The only thing missing from Lionel Messi trophy cabinet is the world cup and he will be determined to bring it home for Argentina. The player has been heavily criticized by his nation for his performances as they have not lived up to his form for his club Barcelona. Could this be the year that he finally shows to the world why he is the best to have ever played the sport? If he does hit form, then he will surely be the one that takes home the golden boot at the end of the competition.

#2 Neymar – 11/1

Neymar has been in the shadow of Messi and Ronaldo for too long and will want to put on the performance of his life at the world cup to show he is the best. The Brazil team is packed with superstars and they are the bookie’s favorites to win the world cup. If they do go all the way to the final as expected, Neymar will definitely be at the top of the charts and in with an amazing chance of winning the golden boot.

#3 Antoine Griezmann – 13/1

At 27 years old Griezmann is at his peak and has a great chance of winning the golden boot again like he did at the Euros in 2016. France has been in good form recently so they have a good chance of making it all the way this year.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo – 15/1

It may be the last time that we see Ronaldo play at the world cup as the player is reaching the twilight years of his unbelievable career. If anyone can do what Maradona was able to do and to win the world cup single-handedly for his team, Ronaldo is the man that can do it.

#5 Gabriel Jesus – 17/1

One of the best ways to make picks for the golden boot is to choose a team that is likely to go all the way. Brazil has the highest quality squad in the competition and if Jesus and Neymar can link up, they could blast their way to winning the tournament this year.

#6 Timo Werner – 17/1

Many bookmakers have chosen Germany as the favorites to win the world cup and you would be crazy to back against them to achieve it. If they are going to lift the trophy they will need their young striker Werner to find the back of the net.