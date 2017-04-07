Zlatan Responds To Questions Over United Future

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has told Manchester United exactly how to convince him to stay beyond this season – to ‘create bigger’.

Tuesday evening saw Jose Mourinho’s side scrape a 1-1 draw with fellow top four contenders Everton thanks to a last minute equalizer from Zlatan who has been a massive success since signing on a free transfer last summer for the Red Devils.

The big Swede has netted 16 times and claimed four assists in the League, as well as netting four times in their League Cup win that has seen him placed at 17.00 odds by NetBet to win the Golden Boot this season. His contract expires this summer however there is an option for United to extend his contract for a second season.

Quizzed on whether he will remain at United next season, Ibrahimovic clarified it will take sporting ambition from the club and investment in the squad to bolster their chances of winning the league next season and in turn keeping him around.

“Listen, if I had something to say I would have already said it,” the striker told MUTV: “We are talking. If we are far from each other, if we are close to each other… there is no news.



“There are still talks, and let’s see what happens. I’m open. There is nothing done yet.



“Everything depends on what you want and what the club wants, what the vision of the club is.



“I said from day one that I didn’t come here to lose time, I came here to win. I have been winning – but if you want to win bigger, you have to create bigger.”

With United reportedly after both Antoine Griezmann and Neymar Jr this summer, investment in either one of the superstars will surely represent sufficient intent in the transfer market. It looks likely Zlatan won’t be going anywhere.