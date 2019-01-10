Largest Wins in Horse Racing History

Horse racing is an exciting game to watch, let alone to place bets on, but with a little bit of expertise and luck it’s possible to win huge amounts of money. The following punters found themselves much better off after placing their bets on various horse races, changing their lives forever in the process.

A Rags to Riches Story

Stable hand Conor Murphy changed his life with an accumulator bet, betting on five horses owned by his boss. The stake of £50 had a potential pay-out of £1.2 million and not only did Murphy win but he was able to use that money to live out his dreams of becoming a trainer in the United States.

A Surprise Result

If you’re placing a wager on a horse racing event, typically you’ll want to know if you’ve won as soon as possible. But not for one British punter, an anonymous bettor who didn’t even both checking the results until the following day. When he did finally check them though, he was surprised to see that his £19 accumulator bet on five horses had turned into over £800,000.

Dettori’s Seven-Race Win

It’s no easy feat to win one race in a day, let alone seven but at the 1996 Ascot Festival, that’s precisely what Frankie Dettori managed to do. One punter decided to try his luck by backing all seven of Dettori’s horses in an accumulator bet of £59 that paid out an astonishing £550,000. The achievement was so enormous that Dettori had a statue erected in his honour at the grounds!

Betting Shop Millionaire

In 2008, a 60-year old gambler became the world’s first betting shop millionaire when his accumulator bet on horses including Isn’t That Lucky and A Dream Come True lived up to their name. The betting odds were set at nearly 2.8 million but because William Hill has a maximum horse racing pay-out, the gambler had to forgo the £400k settle for a sum of one million pounds instead. If you wanted to find out how to gamble just like this, check out this Timeform betting guide.

£2 Into Millions

When heating engineer Steve Whitely placed his bet on six horses using a £2 stake during the Tote Jackpot, he didn’t imagine his life would change forever, but that’s exactly what happened when the win turned out to be the biggest in the competition’s history. Even luckier was that the sixth horse to come in was Lupita, a 12-1 shot ridden by a novice who hadn’t won in 26 races. The bet transformed into a whopping £1.45 million pounds.

A Pick Five Bet at Saratoga

One of the key points of the summer racing season is Saratoga where bettors have the opportunity to pick the winners of five races in a day for a chance of winning a massive prize pool. In 2015, one lucky guy placed a wager that was worth half a million dollars and his picks won. With no other winners on the day, he claimed the entire prize for himself.