Real Madrid want Tottenham Hotspur’s Richarlison

Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison is reportedly being monitored by Real Madrid.

The Brazilian has had a disrupted season due to injuries, making only nine starts and scoring two goals.

Los Blancos sees him as a potential target for the upcoming summer transfer window, but may find it challenging to acquire him after only joining Spurs less than a year ago.

The La Liga champions considers the addition of a new forward as crucial for the 2023-24 season. Despite failing to sign Kylian Mbappe last summer, they relied on Karim Benzema as their primary striker this season.

In addition to Richarlison, Madrid are reportedly interested in Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic, who has scored 18 goals in 40 appearances for the Old Lady, including nine goals in 19 games despite injury troubles.

Despite being under contract with Juve until 2026, Vlahovic’s future at the club is uncertain following their 15-point deduction in Serie A due to transfer violations.

The Serbian has reportedly been offered to several European clubs, including Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and PSG, making Real Madrid face stiff competition for his signature.

Real Madrid have shown interest in other forwards, such as Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman, Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi, and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.