The rising star of football training

From Belgium’s Golden Generation to AC Milan: How CogiTraining-SenseBall has revolutionized players’ technical training.

When Michel Bruyninckx started working with the Leuven Football Academy, things were not going too well with Belgium’s favourite sport. This proud footballing nation had not been producing significant talent for a whole generation and was not playing any role in major international tournaments for which it regularly failed to qualify.

Two decades later, Belgium, a semi-finalist in the last World Cup, has been recognized as one of the powerhouses in European football. Its present squad of players has been labelled a “Golden Generation” and it is only fair to give a large part of the credit for this “renaissance” to Michel Bruyninckx’s revolutionary method of CogiTraining–SenseBall.

CogiTraining focuses on brain functioning, with SenseBall the training football on elastic being its key tool enabling a footballer to touch the ball approximately tenfold during a season than with conventional training. It also produces two-footed players thanks to the perfectly bilateral exercise plan.

In Belgium, CogiTraining has produced six full internationals; around half of the female international team and various other professionals at clubs such as RSC Anderlecht and KRC Genk have implemented this innovative concept at all levels of their youth academy.

“I am convinced that I have mastered playing with both feet thanks to those exercises”, says Dries Mertens, an attacking winger with the Belgium national football team and SSC Napoli. “Congratulations to Michel Bruyninckx”, adds Belgian teammate Steven Defour, a midfielder with Royal Antwerp FC: “He and SenseBall have helped me to become a pro”.

Defender Jan Verthongen (Tottenham Hotspur), midfielders Moussa Dembélé (Ex-Tottenham Hotspur) and Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) are among other Belgium internationals who have confirmed their faith in this method. The success story of CogiTraining-SenseBall, however, has long since transcended Belgian borders.

Italian giants AC Milan have renewed their exclusive contract for Italy with CogiTraining-SenseBall for a third season. The spectacular progress enjoyed by their youth teams since working with the programme made this an easy choice. AC Milan Primavera, the club’s under 19 team, recently beat Real Madrid in the final of the prestigious Hamdan Bin Mohammed International Tournament in Dubai. Coach Cristian Brocchi publicly acknowledged the contribution of CogiTraining to this feat.

In France, FC Metz are exclusive partners for France with CogiTraining-SenseBall. The under 15 side, continuously trained with the programme, has won this season’s French championship, beating clubs like Paris St. Germain along the way. “I strongly associate CogiTraining and SenseBall with the success and progress of our players”, confirms Bertrand Antoine, head of pre-training at FC Metz youth academy.