Borussia Dortmund keen on Ben Chilwell

Ben Chilwell’s future at Chelsea looks bleak, as Borussia Dortmund reportedly target the 27-year-old left-back for a potential January move.

Under Enzo Maresca, Chilwell has become a fringe figure at Chelsea, barely featuring this season. Once the club’s vice-captain, his role has drastically diminished, with only 45 minutes of game time thus far in the 2024/25 campaign.

Dortmund’s interest comes as they search for an alternative to Ramy Bensebaini, and Chilwell presents a viable option. With Chelsea seemingly open to cashing in, a January transfer could be on the horizon.

However, Dortmund will face competition, with Juventus, Napoli, Manchester United, and West Ham also eyeing the full-back.

It remains to be seen whether Chilwell will make the switch to Germany or elsewhere, but a January exit from Stamford Bridge looks increasingly likely.