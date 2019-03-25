Arsenal keen on Joe Aribo move

Arsenal have reportedly outlined their intentions to move for Charlton Athletic starlet Joe Aribo, according to The Mirror.

The 22-year-old midfielder has been one of the club’s standout performers this season, scoring six goals in 28 appearances for the Addicks this season.

The youngster, who is due to be out of contract at the end of the season, now looks set to move on to pastures new next season.

The Gunners are one of the sides keeping tabs on Aribo, with only a small compensation fee needed to acquire his signature.

Charlton offered him a new deal last year, but it was on reduced terms and the player is now expected to move on this summer in search of a new challenge.