Arsenal want Ollie Watkins this summer

So, it seems like Arsenal have joined the party to snatch Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa’s clutches.

The 27-year-old has been on fire, netting 15 goals this season. Villa wants to keep him, but the Gunners are like, “Hey, we’re watching you, buddy!”

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has a major crush on Watkins. He’s been drooling over the England international ever since his Brentford days. And now, with the summer transfer window looming, Arteta wants to make a move for him.

Apparently, Arteta wants a striker who’s built like a brick house, and Watkins fits the bill perfectly. The only problem is, Villa have him locked down until 2025. But with a reported fee of £50 million, the North Londoners could potentially pry him away.

Watkins has already confessed his love for the Gunners in the past. So, if this deal goes through, it’ll be like a match made in heaven. Or something like that.