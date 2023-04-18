Manchester United considering move for Ryan Gravenberch

As the summer transfer window approaches, rumours are swirling around Manchester United’s potential move for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

The Dutchman, who arrived at the German giants from Ajax for a reported €25m last year, has struggled to make a significant impact on the pitch, with limited playing time affecting his confidence and career progression.

According to Foot Mercato, the 20-year-old is now weighing up his options, with a move to the Premier League reportedly in the mix. Liverpool and Arsenal are among the other top-flight clubs linked with the player, but it appears Manchester United may have the upper hand in the race for his signature.

It’s worth noting that Man United boss Erik ten Hag played a pivotal role in giving Gravenberch his senior debut during their time together at Ajax. The two have maintained a close relationship ever since, and this could prove decisive in luring the midfielder to Old Trafford.

The Bavarians are unlikely to let go of the talented youngster without a fight, and it’s believed they could demand a fee of around €40 million to sanction his departure.

With the transfer market heating up, it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils will indeed be successful in acquiring Gravenberch’s services, but one thing is certain – the 20-time English champions are leaving no stone unturned in their quest for top-quality reinforcements.