Cody Gakpo linked with Bayern Munich switch

Bayern Munich have allegedly earmarked Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo’s as their top summer transfer targets.

Gakpo, who joined Liverpool in early 2023, has blossomed into one of their most reliable attackers, tallying 10 goals and 4 assists in just 26 appearances this season. His versatility, allowing him to play across the front line, has made him indispensable to Arne Slot’s tactical plans.

Bayern Munich’s interest is strategic. With Thomas Müller approaching the twilight of his career, the Bavarians seek a dynamic attacker capable of both creating and finishing chances. Gakpo fits the bill perfectly for Kompany’s ambitious rebuild at the Allianz Arena. His proven ability at club and international levels makes him a coveted asset for Die Roten.

However, prying Gakpo from Liverpool won’t be straightforward. With a contract running until 2028, the Reds are in a strong negotiating position. Reports suggest Bayern may need to offer upwards of €80 million to test Liverpool’s resolve. While such a fee could tempt the Merseyside club to reinvest, losing Gakpo would leave a significant void in their attacking setup. Expect this to be one of the defining transfer sagas next summer.