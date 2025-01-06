Thomas Kristensen on Tottenham Hotspur’s radar for January move

Tottenham Hotspur’s pursuit of Thomas Kristensen reflects their urgent need to address a mounting defensive crisis.

The club’s first-choice pairing of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven is sidelined with mid-term injuries, while backup Ben Davies is also unavailable for a similar duration. Compounding these challenges, Destiny Udogie’s absence further stretches their defensive depth.

Why Thomas Kristensen?

The 22-year-old Danish defender from Udinese represents a cost-effective and capable solution at a reported fee of £16.5 million. His age and experience suggest he could be a long-term asset, fitting into manager Ange Postecoglou’s vision of building a robust yet versatile squad. With Kristensen, Spurs aim to bolster their backline and navigate their immediate defensive troubles.

Securing Kristensen won’t be straightforward:

Leicester City: The Foxes offer a more significant guarantee of game time, which could appeal to the player. However, their precarious position in a relegation battle poses risks.

Other Linked Targets: Spurs have also been monitoring Abdukodir Khusanov (reportedly pursued by Manchester City), Ben Godfrey, and Illia Zabarnyi. Yet, competition or unwillingness from other clubs complicates these options.

Immediate and Long-Term Implications

For Tottenham:

Kristensen could step directly into the starting XI during the injury crisis, providing much-needed stability.

His role post-crisis might diminish with the return of first-choice defenders, raising questions about the player’s long-term development at the club.

For Kristensen:

A move to Tottenham offers a platform to compete at a higher level but may limit immediate game time compared to other suitors like Leicester.

Outlook

Tottenham must act swiftly to secure Kristensen, especially with fierce competition and their pressing defensive needs. A potential deal for the Udinese star seems promising but hinges on persuading the player that Spurs can offer both immediate opportunities and a promising future.