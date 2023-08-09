Inter Milan’s Pursuit of Japhet Tanganga: Adding Defensive Versatility to the Squad

The transfer window buzz continues, and this time the spotlight is on Inter Milan’s potential move for the versatile Tottenham defender, Japhet Tanganga. As per reports from Gianluca Di Marzio, Inter Milan are seriously considering a loan deal for the 24-year-old Tanganga, who seems to have fallen out of favour at Tottenham. The player’s adaptability could be the key factor that makes this deal attractive to both sides.

Inter Milan are feeling the void left by the departure of several defensive players this window, leaving them in need of reinforcements. While they recently brought in 22-year-old Yann Aurel Bisseck, they’re still on the hunt for more defensive cover to strengthen their backline.

Though they’ve been linked with a few players, Inter Milan have been prioritising the hunt for a new striker since letting go of Romelu Lukaku. Their attempts to secure Folarin Balogun from Arsenal have yet to bear fruit, and they lost the race for Gianluca Scamacca to rivals Atalanta.

With the transfer window clock ticking down, Inter Milan are intensifying their efforts to find solid solutions for their defensive woes. Reports suggest they have their eyes set on Japhet Tanganga from Tottenham and could soon present a tempting offer.

What makes Tanganga a valuable asset for Inter is his ability to play both centrally and on the right side of the defence. Tottenham seems to have sidelined him for this season, giving Inter Milan an opportunity to swoop in and benefit from his versatility.

Intriguingly, Inter Milan are reportedly contemplating including a buy option within the loan deal. This strategic move would allow them to potentially secure Tanganga’s services on a more permanent basis if he fits well into their squad dynamics.

However, the question remains whether Tottenham are open to a temporary deal. Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham’s manager, seems to have an abundance of defensive options at his disposal, making Tanganga’s future with the club uncertain.

It’s worth noting that Tanganga has been a subject of interest from English clubs in the past, but those opportunities seem to have faded. Italian teams have also shown some curiosity, although no official offers have been put on the table.