Liverpool’s Potential Interest in Ibrahim Sangare Amidst Midfield Pursuits

Liverpool may turn to Ibrahim Sangare as an alternative option if their pursuits of Romeo Lavia or Moises Caicedo fall through, according to ESPN.

The reports have linked Liverpool with the 25-year-old PSV Eindhoven midfielder, whom they had previously shown interest in. With the ongoing battle between Liverpool and Chelsea for Lavia and Caicedo, the absence of a defensive midfielder was evident in their recent match.

The Reds initially focused on Lavia but faced competition from Chelsea, leading to a massive bid for Caicedo. As both clubs vie for Lavia and Caicedo, Liverpool might consider Sangare as a fallback.

Though valued at £37 million, it remains uncertain if the Merseyside outfit will actively pursue Sangare amidst their efforts to secure their preferred midfield targets.