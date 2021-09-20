Juventus, Bayern Munich enter race to sign Antonio Rudiger











Juventus and Bayern Munich have reportedly joined the list of clubs wanting to sign Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger, according to a report.

The 28-year-old is yet to commit his future to the Blues beyond 2022 and is being tipped to leave as a free agent at the end of the season.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel remains hopeful that the club will find a solution with regards to Rudiger’s contract, but the Premier League giants could supposedly cash in on the Germany international amid his compatriot’s wishes.

Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid have all been linked with a move, but according to Calciomercato, Juventus and Bayern Munich are also said to be monitoring the situation ahead of a possible bid during the summer.

Rudiger has played every minute in the ongoing Premier League campaign so far.