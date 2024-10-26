Juventus keeping tabs on Radu Dragusin

Juventus are reportedly eyeing Tottenham centre-back Radu Dragusin for a January loan move to cover for Gleison Bremer’s season-ending injury.

Dragusin, signed by Spurs in January 2024, has struggled to cement his place under Ange Postecoglou, mainly featuring as backup to Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven. Juventus, now revived under Thiago Motta, are searching for defensive reinforcements to maintain their momentum, but tight finances limit their options to loan deals.

Dragusin’s agent recently dismissed transfer speculation, affirming his commitment to Tottenham amid previous links to Napoli, which could complicate a January exit.

Tottenham’s reluctance to disrupt their defensive setup further narrows Juventus’ chances of acquiring the Romanian, especially without a substantial offer.

Though Juventus also monitor players like Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior, who Arteta is unlikely to let go, and other permanent-only options like Jonathan Tah, Dragusin remains one of their realistic loan hopes despite potential hurdles.