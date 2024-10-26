Arsenal eyeing January move for Noa Lang

The versatile Dutch winger Noa Lang has caught Arsenal’s eye with his dynamic performances at PSV Eindhoven. Lang, 25, who joined PSV from Club Brugge last summer, is known for his flair, creativity, and goal-scoring ability.

His journey through Ajax’s youth system, coupled with successful stints in Belgium, has polished him into a skillful, reliable forward in the Eredivisie. With 30 appearances for PSV, Lang has already contributed eight goals and three assists, showcasing the qualities that have attracted Arsenal’s attention.

Mikel Arteta is keen on adding depth across all positions, especially in the wings, to maintain competition and quality. Given Arsenal’s ambition to strengthen their attack, Lang’s relatively modest wage of £25,000 a week and his consistency make him an attractive option.

Arsenal have monitored his performances closely, particularly after facing him in the Champions League, and a bid could soon be on the table.

Should Lang join the North London club, he would offer Arteta another versatile option, bringing agility and an eye for goal to Arsenal’s attacking lineup.