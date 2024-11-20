Liverpool and Manchester City battle for Federico Valverde

Federico Valverde is at the centre of a transfer tug-of-war, with Liverpool and Manchester City reportedly keen to secure his signature if Real Madrid were to entertain offers.

Both clubs see Valverde as a transformative addition to their midfield setups, but the chances of Los Blancos parting with their versatile star seem slim.

Manchester City’s interest stems from their need to reinforce midfield depth following Rodri’s injury and a dip in form across their central options. Pep Guardiola reportedly values Valverde’s dynamism and is prepared to table a €70 million offer. However, this figure pales in comparison to Valverde’s staggering €1 billion release clause, a clear indication of his importance to Los Blancos.

With a midfield overhaul in progress, Valverde’s creativity and energy could be a perfect fit for their title ambitions. Yet, Madrid’s reluctance to sell mid-season and Valverde’s long-term contract, which runs until 2027, make any January transfer highly unlikely.

Ultimately, while the allure of the Premier League may tempt Valverde, Real Madrid’s valuation and their intent to keep him firmly at the Bernabeu cast significant doubt on a move materialising.