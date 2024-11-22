Manchester City explore Ederson’s availability

Manchester City are ramping up their efforts to bolster their midfield as they navigate the absence of Rodri due to a long-term injury. Atalanta’s Ederson has emerged as a key target, with Pep Guardiola’s side reportedly inquiring about the 25-year-old Brazilian’s availability.

Ederson, who joined Atalanta in 2022 from Salernitana, has been a pivotal figure for the Italian club, helping them secure the Europa League last season. His versatility and ability to operate as both a central and defensive midfielder make him an ideal candidate for City’s system. Known for his ball-winning capabilities and composure in transitioning play, he fits Guardiola’s blueprint perfectly.

Although under contract with Atalanta until 2027 and seemingly content in Bergamo, a mid-season move cannot be ruled out. Reports suggest Atalanta value Ederson at a minimum of €50 million—a fee City may be willing to meet to ensure their title charge remains intact.

Securing Ederson would not only address City’s immediate need for midfield reinforcements but also strengthen their squad depth for the future. The ball is now in City’s court as they weigh up a winter bid for the dynamic Brazilian.