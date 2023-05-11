Newcastle United step up James Maddison pursuit

Newcastle United have reportedly stepped up their interest in Leicester City midfielder James Maddison.

The Magpies tried to sign the England international last summer with a £50m bid, but it was rejected, and he stayed with the Foxes for the 2022-23 season.

The 26-year-old midfielder has scored 10 goals and registered nine assists in 27 Premier League appearances this season. He has been unable to prevent the club from falling into the relegation zone with three matches left to play.

It is expected that Maddison will leave the club at the end of the season, even if he helps them secure Premier League survival. Leicester has one last chance to cash in on their prized asset as the Englishman will enter the final year of his contract soon.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe is still interested in signing Maddison, and according to The Telegraph, the Magpies will make an offer for him in the summer transfer window.

Newcastle are only interested in pursuing a transfer for Maddison if they are convinced that he is fully committed to joining their club and not considering them as a backup option.

Although Maddison has reportedly shown interest in moving to the North East, Newcastle United are expected to face competition from Tottenham Hotspur, who are also reportedly willing to make an offer.

Newcastle United are hoping to sign Maddison as part of their recruitment drive, which aims to bring in up to five top-tier players this summer.