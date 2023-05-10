Tottenham Hotspur interested in Caoimhin Kelleher

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, according to a report by the Irish Independent.

Spurs are looking to bolster their goalkeeper position for the upcoming season, and they believe that the 24-year-old could be a valuable addition to their team.

He has been with the Reds for a while, rising through the ranks and joining the first team in the summer of 2019. However, the stopper has not had many opportunities to play for them.

Kelleher is seeking regular first-team action and may consider moving elsewhere. He has only made three appearances for Liverpool’s first team this season.

He knows that Alisson Becker is currently ahead of him in the pecking order, and the Brazilian is likely to remain Jurgen Klopp’s preferred choice for several years to come. As a result, Kelleher may not get the game time he desires at Liverpool.

The Irishman is contemplating leaving the Merseyside outfit to make a case for the number one position in the national team. Tottenham Hotspur are interested in acquiring the Liverpool shot-stopper to bolster their goalkeeping position, which they are focused on improving in the upcoming transfer window.

Although the Reds are still searching for a new manager, they are already planning for the future, and improving their goalkeeping situation is a top priority.