PSG eye €90m move for Ronald Araujo

Paris Saint-Germain have emerged as rumoured suitors for Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo.

The Parisians are considering to make a €90 million bid for the Uruguay international at the end of the season, as per Fichajes.

It is expected that the Ligue 1 champions will be in the market for new centre-backs at the end of the season. Currently, Marquinhos is the only dependable centre-back in the squad, and PSG requires more quality and depth in their defensive line. Sergio Ramos is nearing the end of his career, and Presnel Kimpembe has been recently sidelined due to injury.

With his ability to play as a centre-back and right-back, Araujo’s versatility would be a valuable asset for the French outfit.

Given their vast financial resources, PSG can afford to acquire the services of most players worldwide. Whether they can convince Barcelona to part with the 23-year-old defender remains to be seen.

The Blaugrana are currently facing financial hardships, and they may contemplate accepting a substantial offer, potentially around €90 million for their valuable asset.

Paris Saint-Germain have previously acquired players such as Neymar from Barcelona, and it is uncertain whether they can persuade the Catalan giants to part with another prised prospect in the near future.