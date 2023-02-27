West Ham United join race to sign 22-year-old Ivorian

West Ham United have reportedly joined the list of clubs wanting to sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Odilon Kossounou, claims The Sun.

The 22-year-old defender made a noteworthy move to the Bundesliga giants from Club Brugge in 2021 and has since solidified his position as a key player for the club, having amassed 55 appearances under the guidance of Xabi Alonso.

With this latest development, it remains to be seen whether the Hammers will be able to secure Kossounou’s services or if he will choose to remain with the Bundesliga giants.

The Ivory Coast international is a highly sought-after centre-back who can also play as a right-back or even in a defensive midfield role. His ability to seamlessly adapt to different positions on the field could prove invaluable for the Hammers, providing David Moyes with tactical flexibility.

West Ham had initially attempted to secure Kossounou’s services on loan during the January transfer window, but their bid was ultimately unsuccessful. However, reports suggest that the East London outfit are preparing a renewed approach for the summer window, with an estimated bid of £25 million likely to be sufficient to convince Leverkusen to part ways with the centre-back.

Despite West Ham United’s recent poor form, their defence has held up relatively well, conceding just 29 goals in the Premier League this season, which is only six more than the Premier League leaders Arsenal. In fact, the Hammers have the best defensive record of any team in the bottom half of the table.

The addition of Kossounou could help bolster West Ham’s defence and improve their performances. However, the path to securing the Ivorian’s signature will not be an easy one, as both Leicester City and Nottingham Forest are also reportedly interested in the player.