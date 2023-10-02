Real Madrid plot summer move for Victor Boniface

Real Madrid are closely monitoring the impressive performance of Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface, as reported by Spanish outlet Defensa Central.

The 22-year-old striker joined Leverkusen in a deal worth over €20 million this past summer and has been in terrific form, contributing 11 goals in just eight appearances.

The Nigerian’s stellar record of eight goals and three assists in the Bundesliga has garnered attention from top clubs, including Manchester City.

Real Madrid, in particular, are keeping a close eye on him as they seek to bolster their squad ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window. While their primary target is Kylian Mbappe, there are concerns he may renew his contract with Paris Saint-Germain instead of joining Real Madrid.

With several striking options on their radar, Boniface remains a viable target for the Spanish giants. Real Madrid are also interested in other Bayer Leverkusen players, such as Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz, and are considering appointing Xabi Alonso as their next manager.

As the 2024 summer transfer window approaches, it’s possible that Los Blancos may make significant moves to strengthen their squad, potentially including a bid for Victor Boniface. His future at Bayer Leverkusen will be closely watched in the coming months.