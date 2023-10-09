Newcastle United keen on Goncalo Inacio

Newcastle United are eyeing a move for Goncalo Inacio in the January transfer window, as manager Eddie Howe seeks to bolster his defensive options.

The Magpies’ interest in the 22-year-old has been reported by Football Insider, with other top clubs also vying for his signature.

Despite interest from several top clubs, Inacio chose to remain at Sporting CP during the summer transfer window. He had an impressive season both with his club and the national team. In August, he signed a contract extension with Sporting CP until 2027, which was intended to quash transfer rumours. However, the pressure may mount on Sporting CP during the January window due to the Premier League clubs’ interest.

While Newcastle already have Sven Botman in the centre-back position, Inacio’s versatility to play in multiple defensive roles has piqued Eddie Howe’s interest.

As Newcastle anticipate a challenging season with Premier League and Champions League commitments, the need for quality depth in every position becomes apparent.

Inacio’s potential move comes with a hefty price tag, and competition from Liverpool and Manchester United adds to the challenge.

Newcastle United must present a compelling project to convince the Portuguese international, although historically, they may not have the same allure as some of their competitors.