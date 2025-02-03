Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United battle for Leon Bailey’s signature

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are reportedly in a race to sign Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey before the winter transfer window closes. According to Fabrizio Romano, both clubs have made inquiries about the Jamaican international’s availability as they seek attacking reinforcements.

Bailey’s Aston Villa Journey

Since arriving at Villa Park from Bayer Leverkusen in August 2021, Bailey has been a solid performer, tallying 21 goals and 23 assists in nearly 150 appearances. Despite flashes of brilliance, he has never been an undisputed starter for Unai Emery’s side.

With Marcus Rashford and Donyell Malen joining Aston Villa this month and Marco Asensio expected to follow, Bailey’s role at the club might be diminished. As a result, a Premier League switch could be on the cards.

Man United’s Interest

Manchester United, having loaned Marcus Rashford to Aston Villa, are urgently seeking attacking depth. With Antony struggling for form and Jadon Sancho out on loan, the Red Devils view Bailey as a viable option to bolster their frontline.

Why Spurs Want Bailey

Tottenham, meanwhile, are dealing with an injury crisis and need reinforcements to maintain their top-four push. Bailey’s pace, dribbling ability, and versatility make him an attractive option for Ange Postecoglou’s system.

Will Villa Sanction a Move?

While both United and Spurs are keen, it remains to be seen if Aston Villa will approve Bailey’s departure. With the winter transfer window closing soon, this race could go down to the wire.