Manchester United Submit Bid for Lecce’s Patrick Dorgu

Manchester United have officially tabled a €27 million bid for Lecce’s 20-year-old sensation Patrick Dorgu, according to Relevo. The Red Devils are determined to strengthen their left wing-back options, with Dorgu emerging as the primary target.

However, Lecce are holding firm, demanding a fee closer to €40 million. The Serie A side are aware of Napoli’s interest in the Danish defender, which has further bolstered their bargaining position. Unlike United, Napoli are reportedly open to allowing Dorgu to remain at Lecce on loan for the rest of the season—a factor that could influence negotiations.

Despite this, Manchester United retain a key advantage. Reports suggest that Dorgu is eager to make the switch to Old Trafford during the ongoing transfer window. United must now decide whether to meet Lecce’s valuation or risk losing out on their man.

Additionally, United are said to be preparing for the departure of Tyrell Malacia, which could pave the way for Dorgu’s arrival. The versatile Dane, who can also operate as a right winger, could be a crucial addition for Erik ten Hag as the club pushes to strengthen their defensive depth.

The ball is now in United’s court—will they step up their bid to land one of Europe’s brightest young talents?