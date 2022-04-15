West Ham United join race for Moussa Diaby

West Ham United have reportedly joined the race to try and sign Bayer Leverkusen attacker Moussa Diaby in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Frenchman has enjoyed an impressive campaign with the Bundesliga outfit this season, finding the back of the net on 16 occasions in 35 appearances, in addition to contributing 11 assists in the Bundesliga and Europa League.

He possesses a contract until the end of the 2024-25 campaign but could faces the possibility of being kept at Leverkusen, especially if the club qualifies for the Champions League next season.

However, according to Calciomercato, the Hammers are planning to make an approach for the 22-year-old winger during the summer transfer window.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Diaby last summer, while the attacker is unlikely to be short of admirers from elite clubs across the continent.