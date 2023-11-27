Wolves interested in Aaron Ramsdale

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly considering a surprising move for Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale in the upcoming January transfer window.

Wolves said to be interested in signing the England international on loan with an obligation to make the deal permanent, potentially as a replacement for their current No. 1, Jose Sa, who is drawing interest from Middle Eastern clubs.

Ramsdale, who joined the Gunners from Bournemouth for £30 million in 2021, has faced competition this season from new signing David Raya, who Raya appears to have solidified his position as the first-choice goalkeeper.

With limited playing time, speculation suggests that Ramsdale may seek a move in the mid-season to secure more regular game time and enhance his chances of making the Euro 2024 squad.

Wolves have identified the 25-year-old stopper as their priority target for a replacement. Manager Gary O’Neil is reportedly open to selling Sa if the £35 million price tag is met.

The transfer window could be crucial for Ramsdale’s future, given his history of banter with their fans, adds an intriguing element to the situation. As the January window approaches, the developments around Ramsdale’s potential move to Wolves will be closely monitored.