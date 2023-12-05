Real Madrid want Leny Yoro

Real Madrid have reportedly stepped up their interest in the 18-year-old Lille defender Leny Yoro, who is also on the radar of Chelsea, Manchester United, and Barcelona.

The Frenchman joined Lille in 2017 and made his first-team debut in the 2021/22 season.

His impressive performances have not gone unnoticed, with Chelsea and Manchester United.

Chelsea, known for investing in young talents, might find Yoro fitting into their strategy. Meanwhile, Manchester United, facing uncertainties with Raphael Varane’s future, sees Yoro as a viable option. On the other hand, Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez boasts a formidable defensive lineup, potentially making Yoro’s integration challenging.

Real Madrid emerges as a potential destination for Yoro, considering the age of their current defenders Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba.

The La Liga giants are reportedly eager to outshine competition and secure the Frenchman’s signature. However, the allure of Chelsea, Manchester United, and Barcelona adds an intriguing dimension to the race for Yoro, leaving the football world curious about the young talent’s next move.