Arsenal, Chelsea set sights on Nico Williams as prime target

The summer transfer window is heating up, and Nico Williams is at the centre of what promises to be a thrilling saga. Arsenal and Chelsea have joined the race for the Athletic Club winger, despite Barcelona being the current frontrunners.

According to reports from Sport via Sport Witness, both London clubs are keen to secure Williams’ services. His impressive season at Athletic Club and a stellar performance in Spain’s Euros triumph have made him a hot commodity. The 21-year-old has a €58 million release clause, and clubs are eager to trigger it.

Barcelona’s financial woes could be a significant hurdle in their pursuit of Williams. The Catalan giants face difficulties in meeting his wage demands, providing Arsenal and Chelsea an opportunity to swoop in. The London clubs, with their robust financial backing, are ready to make their move.

The situation mirrors the recent Manchester United-Leny Yoro saga, where United capitalised on Real Madrid’s hesitation. Arsenal and Chelsea hope to replicate this strategy with Williams. Despite his reported preference for Barcelona, delays from the Catalans could shift the balance.

As the transfer window progresses, the race for Nico Williams is shaping up to be a heavyweight battle. Arsenal and Chelsea are poised to pounce, ready to flex their financial muscles and bring the Spanish sensation to the Premier League. Time is ticking, and the next move could be decisive.