Everton leading the race for Arthur Melo over Newcastle United

Arthur Melo’s potential return to the Premier League is creating quite a buzz, with Everton and Newcastle United reportedly in the race to sign the Juventus midfielder. After enduring a turbulent few years, Arthur’s resurgence at Fiorentina has caught the eye of both clubs, though it appears the Toffees are leading the charge.

The Brazilian’s journey has been anything but smooth. From a promising start at Barcelona in 2018 to a rocky spell at Juventus and an ill-fated loan spell at Liverpool, Arthur’s career has been a rollercoaster. However, a productive stint at Fiorentina, where he made 48 appearances and contributed six goals, has reignited interest in his talents.

For Newcastle, Arthur presents a potential solution to their midfield uncertainties following the sale of Elliot Anderson and the questionable future of Sean Longstaff. Meanwhile, Everton sees Arthur as a key piece to bolster their squad, especially with Amadou Onana set to depart.

While the Merseyside outfit are currently ahead in the race, they need to step up their efforts to secure Arthur’s signature. The midfielder’s versatility and experience could be invaluable assets as they aim to climb the Premier League ranks next season.