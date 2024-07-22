West Ham United in race to sign Alexis Saelemaekers

West Ham United are in the hunt to sign Belgian winger Alexis Saelemaekers from AC Milan this summer. The competition is fierce, with Premier League rivals Leicester City and Nottingham Forest also keen on the 25-year-old.

Saelemaekers’ journey has been a rollercoaster since his move from Anderlecht to AC Milan in January 2020. Despite showing glimpses of brilliance, his stint at Milan was inconsistent, leading to a loan spell at Bologna last season. At Bologna, he contributed four goals and three assists in 32 appearances, helping the club secure a Champions League spot.

With his return to AC Milan, Saelemaekers is expected to move again this summer. West Ham’s interest makes sense, especially with uncertainty around Lucas Paqueta’s future. The Hammers are actively searching for versatile wingers, with Saelemaekers fitting the bill perfectly.

However, West Ham must outmaneuver Leicester City and Nottingham Forest to secure his signature. Leicester City appears to be leading the chase, so West Ham will need to act swiftly to bring Saelemaekers to London.

This transfer saga promises to be one to watch as West Ham looks to bolster their squad for the upcoming season.