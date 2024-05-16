Arsenal frontrunners to sign Benjamin Sesko

Arsenal reportedly seem ready to try to win the race to sign RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko, according to The Telegraph.

Sesko’s recent form, including a string of goals for Leipzig, has evidently caught the attention of top clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, and AC Milan.

Sesko’s reported £43m release clause, potentially rising to £64m, underscores his value in today’s market. This hefty price tag reflects not just his current form but also his potential for further growth and impact on the pitch.

Arsenal’s interest in Sesko aligns with their broader strategy of strengthening their attacking lineup. With concerns over Gabriel Jesus’ fitness and performance, Mikel Arteta has turned to Kai Havertz as the main centre-forward, highlighting the need for additional firepower up front.

The potential departure of Eddie Nketiah further emphasises the club’s desire to reinforce their attacking options.

Alongside Sesko, the Gunners are also eyeing other forward targets like Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon and Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna.